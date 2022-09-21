5 College Football Players Reportedly File Lawsuit Against Police

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on September 14, 2013 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Five Kentucky football players who were charged with burglary last year before being cleared have reportedly filed a federal lawsuit against the Lexington Police Department.

According to Lex18.com, the five players--Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams--filed lawsuits on Wednesday against the police department, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, two individual officers and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.

"The lawsuits allege malicious prosecution, fabrication of false evidence, failure to intervene, conspiracy to deprive constitutional rights, and defamation," writes Lex18.com's Morgan Eads.

"In the lawsuits filed Wednesday, it states that the players who went to the Alpha Sigma Phi party at the Forest Park Drive home on March 6, 2021, had thought it was an “open invite.” But when two of the players, Reuben Adams and Joel Williams, arrived at the party, multiple people started calling them racial slurs and telling them to leave."

Police would accuse the players of "forcing entry" into the gathering.

The players also claim that the police used "unreliable" information when filing charges, alleging that fraternity members "threw names out" when asked which players might have been at the party.

Adams and Williams no longer attend Kentucky, but Phillips, McClain and Tisdale still play for the Wildcats.

Tisdale is recovering from injury, but Phillips has 11 tackles through Kentucky's first three games and McClain has gained 16 yards on six carries so far this season.