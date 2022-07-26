5-Star Forward Justin Edwards, Nation's No. 3 Recruit, Announces Commitment

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 15: Interior view of Rupp Arena during a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats on February 15, 2006 in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 68-61. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky basketball is having a strong summer on the recruiting.

One month after landing five-star guard Robert Dillingham, the Wildcats secured a commitment from five-star small forward Justin Edwards on Monday.

Edwards, a 6-foot-7, 180-pound wing from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, chose Kentucky over Tennessee.

"I grew up always wanting to play for Kentucky," he told On3Sports.

Edwards is the No. 1 small forward and No. 3 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

"Edwards plays the game the right way and as he builds his frame and continues to become more aggressive and assertive, he has a chance to be the most versatile player in the 2023 recruiting class," wrote 247Sports' Travis Branham.

Kentucky currently has the No. 2-ranked class for 2023, trailing only Duke.

The Wildcats have a pair of top 10 commitments in Dillingham and Edwards, as well as a pledge from five-star guard and Kentucky legacy Reed Sheppard, the No. 1 player in the Bluegrass State and the 20th-rated prospect in the country.

John Calipari isn't done in this cycle though, and has his sights set on one more grand prize in particular: guard D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 player in the nation.