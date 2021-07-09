5-Star Kentucky Commit Announces He Suffered Partially Torn ACL

Big Blue Nation received rough news Friday morning: Class of 2022 commit Skyy Clark has suffered a partially torn ACL. On his Twitter (@skyyclark), the five star guard confirmed an “injury to the ACL and meniscus in [his] left leg.”

While Clark will be sidelined for several months, he reaffirmed his commitments to Montverde Academy in 2021 and to the University of Kentucky in 2022. Clark previously attended The Ensworth School in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

The 6’3”, 200 pound scorer is currently Kentucky’s only 2022 commit. Jerry Meyer, 247Sports’ Director of Basketball Scouting, wrote the following on Clark:

“Great build for a combo guard. Powerful athlete with strength to make plays in traffic. Extremely smooth shooting stroke. Legitimate three level scorer with deep range. Creative scorer off the dribble. Passes and finishes well with either hand. Wired to score but sees the court and can deliver the timely pass.”

Fortunately for Clark, an ACL injury in 2021 is not nearly as scary as the injury once seemed. Clark said in his announcement that he expects to “come back stronger than ever,” which guys like Kyle Lowry, Zach Lavine and Danilo Gallinari have proven is possible. Lowry, Lavine and Gallinari all tore an ACL early in their careers and have gone on to make fortunes in the NBA.

Clark claims to have received positive news from “one of the top surgeons in the world.” Rest assured, John Calipari and his staff will provide Clark with the resources necessary to fully recover. Barring a setback, Clark should be ready for 2022 summer workouts heading into his freshman year in Lexington.