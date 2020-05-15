SEC QB Announces Transfer Destination

Amani Gilmore didn’t waste too much time in finding a new home. The former Kentucky quarterback did so less than a week after entering the transfer portal.

The Amine, La. native was a member of Kentucky’s 2019 class. 247Sports’ composite rankings had him as a three-star player, and the No. 1217 player overall.

He was the No. 39 pro-style quarterback in the class, and the No. 42 ranked recruit in Louisiana.

Unfortunately, he didn’t see a pathway to a starting job in Lexington. Terry Wilson should return to his starting quarterback job after missing much of last season with injury, and Sawyer Smith is also on the roster. Kentucky also adds Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood. As a result, Amani Gilmore is heading to the North Texas Mean Green.

This could be a good fit for Gilmore, in a system proven allow quarterbacks to put up big numbers. Mason Fine was one of the most prolific passers in college football for much of his career, throwing for 4,052 yards, 31 yards, and 15 interceptions in 2017. He passed for 27 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, though his yardage dropped those two years.

Head coach Seth Littrell is set to return to North Texas for his fifth season in 2020. After back-to-back nine win seasons, the Mean Green hit a snag in 2019, going 4-8.

Gilmore will likely have to sit out a season, barring a rule change giving players a one-time transfer waiver.

