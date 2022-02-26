This is shaping up to be an exceptional Saturday for college basketball fans, as yet another top-10 team has just been defeated. Moments ago, No. 18 Arkansas defeated No. 6 Kentucky in a battle that came down to the last few possessions.

During the last four minutes of the second half, Arkansas and Kentucky kept matching shot for shot. That being said, the Razorbacks managed to make just a couple of more plays in the final minute.

Jaylin Williams and Davonte Davis made a few three throws to give Arkansas a 74-70 lead with 13 seconds remaining. Kentucky had a chance to chip away at the lead, but the Razorbacks’ defense wouldn’t give up an inch of the court.

While there were plenty of key contributors for Arkansas this afternoon, JD Notae was undoubtedly the best player on the floor. He finished this Saturday’s game with 30 points and eight assists.

As you’d expect, the college basketball world had a lot to say about this game.

“That’s probably it for the Wildcats’ shot at a 1 seed,” Kyle Tucker of The Athletic said. “But all things considered, getting very little out of Washington/Grady/Mintz, coming back from 13 down, hardly an expectation-dampening defeat.”

“I don’t care if it’s February 26… Kentucky-Arkansas just FEELS like March basketball,” Aaron Torres of FOX Sports Radio tweeted.

“The good news for Auburn: Kentucky lost to Arkansas. The bad news for Auburn: Arkansas beat Kentucky. A new contender for the SEC Tournament title has risen in February and those guys are going to go down to Tampa knowing they are capable of beating every single team there,” Justin Lee of Opelika-Auburn News said.

Next up for Arkansas is a showdown with LSU.

Kentucky, meanwhile, will try to bounce back on Tuesday against Ole Miss.