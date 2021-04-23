Basketball World Heartbroken Over Terrence Clarke News

The Spun

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 01: Terrence Clarke #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats dribbles the ball in the game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 01, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The basketball world is reeling right now following the tragic death of former Kentucky guard and 2021 NBA Draft hopeful Terrence Clarke.

Clarke, who had signed with Klutch Sports Group on Wednesday, was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles, per reports. He was only 19 years old.

Seeing such a young, talented athlete pass so suddenly and unexpectedly is excruciating. Only a teenager, Clarke had made an impact on not just collegiate players, but up-and-coming recruits and current NBA standouts during his all-too-brief playing career.

The reaction to the news has been and overwhelming shock and sadness, and its coming from all over the basketball ranks.

A five-star recruit and the No. 8 overall player in the 2020 class, Clarke enrolled at Kentucky and was an immediate contributor as a freshman. In his fourth college game, he scored 22 points in a loss to Georgia Tech and followed that up with 14 in a game against Notre Dame.

However, Clarke would appear in only two more games–losses to Louisville and North Carolina–before missing an extended period of time with an ankle injury. He returned to play 10 minutes in Kentucky’s SEC Tournament loss to Mississippi State.

Clarke was expected to be chosen at some point in this year’s NBA Draft. Instead, his playing career, and more importantly his life, has been ended way too prematurely.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Clarke’s family, friends and former teammates, as well as the entire Kentucky basketball program, during this time.


