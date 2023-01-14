Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Win

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 17: Oscar Tshiebwe #34 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on in the first half against the Saint Peter's Peacocks during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 17, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kentucky entered this Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Tennessee on a two-game losing streak. Naturally, people thought John Calipari's squad would continue its free fall. Clearly, that wasn't the case.

The Wildcats turned in an inspired performance this Saturday, defeating the Volunteers on the road by a final score of 63-56.

Oscar Tshiebwe had a bounce-back performance with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Antonio Reeves, meanwhile, led Kentucky in scoring with 18 points.

Once the game went final, the college basketball world rushed to Twitter to give Calipari and the Wildcats the credit they deserve.

"Kentucky gets a HUGE, much-needed resume win in Knoxville against Tennessee," Jeff Goodman said. "Cats did it without a point guard for much of the contest. No Sahvir Wheeler and Cason Wallace in foul trouble and not near 100 percent. Key was UK’s defense. Held Vols to 56 points and 3-21 from 3."

"Proud of this team and great job by Calipari and the staff keeping this team together," Matt Jones tweeted.

"Hahahah Kentucky, man. Calipari, back against the wall, will always find a way to infuriate his opponents and mystify his fans. what a game," Brandon Carter wrote.

"One of the most improbable Kentucky basketball wins I can imagine," Derek Terry said. "And it was against Tennessee on the road. I love it. Incredible job by Calipari to get these guys ready to play this game."

Maybe, just maybe, this victory will give Kentucky the boost it needs to put together a lengthy winning streak.

Next up for Kentucky is a showdown with Georgia. That game will take place at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.