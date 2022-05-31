Breaking: Kentucky's Jacob Toppin Announces NBA Draft Decision

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 14: A general view of the Kentucky Wildcats game against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Rupp Arena on November 14, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jacob Toppin, the younger brother of former Dayton star and now New York Knick Obi Toppin, has made a decision on his basketball future.

Toppin has withdrawn from the 2022 NBA Draft and will return to play for John Calipari's Wildcats this upcoming season.

Jacob started four and appeared in 29 games last season. He scored 6.2 points and grabbed 3.2 rebounds per contest.

The younger Toppin brother is expected to play a big role on Calipari's squad this upcoming season.

Here's what Jacob's Kentucky bio has to say about his junior season:

Junior: Named to the Southeastern Conference Winter Academic Honor Roll ... Saw action in 29 games and made four starts in his second season with the Wildcats … Averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 17.7 minutes … Missed five games due to injury … Scored in double figures in seven games … Had career highs in scoring, blocks, assists, field-goal percentage and 3-point field-goal percentage … Averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game over his final seven games of the regular season … Tallied nine points with a trio of dunks and three points from the charity stripe against Saint Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament … Logged 10 points and three blocks in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals against Vanderbilt … Contributed eight points and six rebounds in 39 minutes of the win over LSU at home … Had 13 points, six boards and three assists in a career-high 40 minutes in the home victory over Alabama … Tallied 11 points and contributed six rebounds at Tennessee … Scored 10 points and had three rebounds in just six minutes at South Carolina before injuring an ankle … Logged 11 points and three rebounds in the win at Kansas … Contributed nine points, six boards, two assists, a block and a steal in the come-from-behind win at Texas A&M … Had season highs with 14 points and eight rebounds at LSU … Notched 12 points and a career-high six assists in the win over Western Kentucky … Had seven points, five rebounds and three assists in a win against North Carolina … Had seven points in the win over Central Michigan … Made his season debut after missing much of the preseason with a shoulder injury against Duke in the Champions Classic with four points and six rebounds.



Kentucky should be one of the best teams in the nation next season.