Breaking: Star Transfer Quarterback Devin Leary Reportedly Makes Decision

CLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 01: N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) during a college football game between the N.C. State Wolfpack and the Clemson Tigers on October 1, 2022 at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former NC State quarterback Devin Leary is reportedly set to take his talents to the SEC.

Leary is "expected to" transfer to Kentucky, according to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports. He visited Lexington last week and chose the Wildcats over Auburn, which he also visited, and others.

Leary turned in a breakout 2021, throwing for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

He was off to a solid start in 2022--1,265 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and four picks through six games--before an injury ended his season prematurely.

For his career at NC State, Leary connected on 60.2% of his passes for 6,807 yards, 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

A Sicklerville, N.J. native, Leary will replace Will Levis as Kentucky's starting quarterback in 2023. Levis is expected to be a possible first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kentucky finished 7-5 overall and 3-5 in the SEC this season. The Wildcats will meet Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31.