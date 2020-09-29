Chris Mack Calls Out John Calipari, Kentucky Over Rivalry Game

Over the past few weeks, Louisville head coach Chris Mack and Kentucky head coach John Calipari have been sparring about the team’s rivalry game.

The two programs were scheduled to play each other this season on December 12. Unfortunately, the pandemic threw a wrench in those plans.

With college basketball programs scrambling to build a schedule for the upcoming season, Mack and Calipari have entered a war of words. Mack seemingly doesn’t want to play in an empty KFC Yum! Center this year, just to play in a packed Rupp Arena next season.

That created some tension between the two coaches, with Calipari and Kentucky making other scheduling plans.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mack took to Twitter with a video where he explained the developing situation while taking a few shots at Calipari and the Kentucky program.

Check it out.

“Never mind the fact that we had a December 12th mutually agreed upon date to play the game,” Mack started. “Never mind the fact that they scheduled Notre Dame in lieu of playing us on the mutually agreed upon date of December 12th…the fact that they called ESPN and tried to change one of our ACC games without our knowledge or permission!”

Clearly the two programs are at odds over when and where the game should be played.

One thing is certain, fans need this game to tip off…and soon.