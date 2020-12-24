Coach Cal Appoints 3 Kentucky Players To Deal With Attitude Issues

The Kentucky Wildcats are off to one of their worst starts ever at 1-5 and Coach Cal is struggling to get what he needs out of his players.

In an effort to create a quick turnaround on his team before the 2020-21 SEC basketball schedule starts, Calipari is taking a different approach with his team. Speaking to the media this week, John Calipari revealed that he’s appointing a handful of players to deal with attitude issues directly.

“I’m not dealing with any of that now, the players are going to deal, so that’s off my plate,” Calipari said. “Trying to get them to be more in control of how we’re playing offensively and less of it me.”

Calipari didn’t identify which three players he’s giving the role to, but did say that “experience” is a qualifying factor. That would definitely qualify senior center Olivier Sarr along with grad senior Davion Mintz.

The Wildcats head to the KFC Yum! Center this weekend for a non-conference battle with in-state rival Louisville. It will be their last non-conference game of the season.

Louisville are currently rolling with a 5-1 record that includes wins over Seton Hall and Pitt. They’d be difficult to beat even in a normal year, let alone one where the Wildcats are struggling.

One way or another, Calipari needs to get his players’ heads back in the game and fast. Their entire season could depend on it.