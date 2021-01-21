Coach Cal Had Brutally Honest Comment After Tonight’s Loss

The 2020-21 men’s college basketball season has been a year to forget for Kentucky.

The Wildcats dropped to 4-9 on the season with Wednesday night’s loss to Georgia. Kentucky fell to the Bulldogs, 63-62, in pretty devastating fashion.

Georgia scored the game-winning bucket with a couple of seconds remaining. Kentucky was forced to chuck up a near-full court shot with a little more than one second remaining. Unsurprisingly, it did not come close to going in.

Kentucky has now lost three straight league games after starting conference play with three straight wins. The Wildcats have LSU and Alabama coming up.

John Calipari is not one to mince words after losses. The Wildcats’ head coach had a brutally honest comment after tonight’s devastating loss.

“I need someone to talk to me because I am discouraged…” Coach Cal told reporters on Wednesday night.

Calipari says “I need someone to talk to me because I am discouraged…” — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 21, 2021

Coach Cal is far from the only one with that mindset.

It’s not going to get any easier coming up, either.

I cannot believe how terrible this Kentucky team is 4-9….with 6 straight games against teams in KenPom top 40 to come Ugh — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 21, 2021

Kentucky is scheduled to return to the floor on Saturday at 6 p.m. E.T. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.