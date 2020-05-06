The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Coach Cal’s Daughter Fires Back At Wake Forest Coach Over His Kentucky Comments

Coach Cal with his hands behind his back on the Kentucky sideline.LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 10: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Utah Valley Wolverines at Rupp Arena on November 10, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Erin Calipari knows a lot about both Wake Forest and the University of Kentucky. She is a Wake alum and her father has been the head coach of UK since 2009.

Because of this, it’s not surprising she had a reaction to the shot that new Wake Forest men’s basketball coach Steve Forbes’ took at Kentucky’s academic reputation. During a recent radio interview, Forbes said he asked transferring big man Olivier Sarr why he “would go to Wake for three years, put all that time in for a prestigious degree, and end up getting your degree at a place like Kentucky?”

Wildcat fans are up in arms about Forbes’ remarks. This morning, Erin Calipari fired back at the assertion that Kentucky is not a strong academic institution on Twitter.

“As a Wake Forest graduate I still think it’s completely unacceptable and incredibly elitist to act like the University if Kentucky isn’t a top academic institution,” she tweeted. “UK is a world leader in many fields, including my own (substance use disorder research).”

 

We can’t blame Erin for responding like this. Kentucky fans and alums probably appreciate her words.

Forbes’ quotes are probably going to stay with him for a long time.

Reader Interactions


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.