Erin Calipari knows a lot about both Wake Forest and the University of Kentucky. She is a Wake alum and her father has been the head coach of UK since 2009.

Because of this, it’s not surprising she had a reaction to the shot that new Wake Forest men’s basketball coach Steve Forbes’ took at Kentucky’s academic reputation. During a recent radio interview, Forbes said he asked transferring big man Olivier Sarr why he “would go to Wake for three years, put all that time in for a prestigious degree, and end up getting your degree at a place like Kentucky?”

Wildcat fans are up in arms about Forbes’ remarks. This morning, Erin Calipari fired back at the assertion that Kentucky is not a strong academic institution on Twitter.

“As a Wake Forest graduate I still think it’s completely unacceptable and incredibly elitist to act like the University if Kentucky isn’t a top academic institution,” she tweeted. “UK is a world leader in many fields, including my own (substance use disorder research).”

As a Wake Forest graduate I still think it’s completely unacceptable and incredibly elitist to act like the Univeristy if Kentucky isn’t a top academic institution. UK is a world leader in many fields, including my own (substance use disorder research). — Dr.SicilianoCalipari (@TheErinCalipari) May 6, 2020

Also as an academic I can tell you that entire institutions aren’t better than others. How good of a fit an institution is for you depends on field of study, your goals, and fit. Without my education from a state school (UMass) I would never be where I am now. — Dr.SicilianoCalipari (@TheErinCalipari) May 6, 2020

We can’t blame Erin for responding like this. Kentucky fans and alums probably appreciate her words.

Forbes’ quotes are probably going to stay with him for a long time.