Coach Cal “Fully Expects” College Basketball By November

Health concerns prevented John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats from making a championship run this past March. It was an unfortunate ending when you consider how much talent was on this year’s roster.

Kentucky didn’t just have talented freshmen on its roster, it relied heavily on experienced players like Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley and EJ Montgomery.

While it’s still uncertain when the Wildcats will return to the hardwood, head coach John Calipari is fairly confident that college basketball will start on time this fall.

During an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, Calipari said “I fully expect us to be playing basketball in November.” It’s an optimistic approach from Coach Cal, who would have loved nothing more than a chance to win another national title this past season.

Kentucky coach @UKCoachCalipari: "I fully expect us to be playing basketball in November. I really do.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 2, 2020

Obviously it’s too early to determine if the 2020-21 college basketball season is in jeopardy. It’s so far down the road that no one truly knows where we’ll be by November.

Regardless of what your stance is on the current crisis plaguing the world, I think it’s fair to say we all want to see college basketball return sooner rather than later.

Hopefully, Coach Cal’s prediction for when college basketball will return comes into fruition.