Coach Cal Has Brutally Honest Comment About His Performance This Season

The 2019-20 season hasn’t had the kind of strong start that Coach Cal wanted with the Wildcats. Despite an 8-3 record, Kentucky has seen its ranking nosedive after back-to-back losses against Utah and Ohio State.

Heading into Saturday’s Battle of the Bluegrass against Louisville, Calipari had a brutally honest assessment of his performance this year.

Per Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, Calipari said that he’s “not real happy” and hasn’t “figured this thing out” yet. He further suspects that he “must be doing a crap job.”

Calipari explained that when he asked his players to raise hands if they thought they were playing well, only one of his players did. He felt that was a reflection on his own coaching.

Cal says he asked his team to raise hands if they think they’re playing good and only one guy raised his hand. “I must be doing a crap job” that other guys aren’t playing better. https://t.co/loe8Jgh7fN — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 27, 2019

Kentucky started the season 2-0 and was the No. 1 team in the nation after beating Michigan State in the Champions Classic.

But a home loss to Evansville on November 12 dropped them to No. 9 overall. Six straight wins between mid-November and mid-December brought them back to No. 6, but the aforementioned losses over the past few weeks have dropped the Wildcats to No. 19 in the nation.

Coach Cal and the Wildcats head into 2020 in fourth place in the SEC, behind No. 8 Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

And he definitely doesn’t seem satisfied by that.