Coach Cal Has Message For His Son, Brad, After Scheduling Detroit Mercy

It’ll be a Calipari family reunion when the Wildcats face Detroit Mercy this upcoming season. Coach Cal has a message for his son, Brad, ahead of the 2020 contest.

Kentucky announced its newly scheduled game against Detroit Mercy Monday afternoon. The Wildcats-Titans contest will take place in Lexington on Nov. 13th.

The non-conference matchup isn’t a marquee contests of any sorts. But it will allow the chance for Coach Cal to game-plan against his son. Brad played for the Wildcats for three seasons before transferring to Detroit Mercy. Coach Cal has a message for his son ahead of Kentucky’s 2020 home opener.

“Brad Calipari better be ready for a box-and-one,” Calipari wrote on Twitter. “No, better yet, triangle-and-two. Both guys guarding him!!! Ellen might ask for a box-and-none!!!”

This will certainly be a special night for the Calipari family and Big Blue Nation. Coach Cal won’t make life easy for his son, though. The Wildcats will be looking for the win, above all else. On the flip side, Brad will be aiming to pull off a massive upset. The Detroit Mercy guard is excited about playing against his dad:

Kentucky fans will want to mark their calendars for this one. The Wildcats take on the Mercy at Rupp Arena on Nov. 13th.