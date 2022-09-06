Coach Cal Pays Tribute To Former Kentucky Wildcats Player

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 29: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts against the Houston Cougars during the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Former Kentucky basketball player Terrence Clarke would have turned 21 years old on Tuesday.

Clarke, who suited up in eight games for the Wildcats during the 2020-21 season, was tragically killed in a car accident in April 2021. At the time, Clarke was in Los Angeles training for the upcoming NBA Draft.

John Calipari, who coached Clarke during his brief time at UK, paid tribute to the onetime five-star recruit whose career and life was tragically ended way too soon.

"Today would’ve been Terrence Clarke’s 21st birthday," Calipari wrote on Twitter today. "I touched base with his mother and father today and am thinking of them, as well as all of my current and former players who loved Terrence. We all carry a heavy heart today. Happy birthday T! We love you! RIP!"

Roughly two months after his death in July 2021, Clarke was chosen as an honorary lottery pick in a touching moment during the NBA Draft.

His family was also presented with a ceremonial jersey for the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend back in February.

We're thinking of the entire Clarke family and all of Terrence's former teammates and coaches today.