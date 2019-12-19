Coach Cal Posts Message For Fans Following Upset Loss

On Wednesday night, Kentucky suffered its second loss of the season. The Wildcats fell to an improved Utah program that found its ninth win of the season with the upset victory.

After a slow start to the second half, Kentucky trailed 56-39 with just over 11 minutes left in the game. The Wildcats fought back knotting the game at 66 with under two minutes to play.

The Utes held off the Wildcats en route to a 69-66 win.

Following the upset loss, head coach John Calipari had a message for the fans and his team.

“Losing stinks and we are still trying to figure this out, but I like the fact that we had a will to win at the end,” Calipari said on Twitter.

“For the other 30 minutes, they were the aggressor and they were the fighters. We were not. Like I tell my team, learn from the game & then NEXT. That’s why I got up early, watched tape, went to mass, worked out, watched more tape, staff meeting in 20 minutes, and then meeting with the team to do film & prepare for the next two days before a great practice this afternoon.”

Losing stinks and we are still trying to figure this out, but I like the fact that we had a will to win at the end. For the other 30 minutes, they were the aggressor and they were the fighters. We were not. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 19, 2019

Kentucky entered the game as a 9.5-point favorite, but struggled from the field en route to the loss. The Wildcats hit on just 11.8-percent of the team’s shots from beyond the arc.

Kentucky will have a day off before one of its toughest tests of the season. The Wildcats face off against No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.