Coach Cal Reacts To Death Of Beloved Kentucky Fan

The Kentucky basketball community lost a beloved figure over the weekend, as Lee Stewart passed away due to a heart attack. On Tuesday, head coach John Calipari went on social media to share his thoughts on Stewart.

Stewart became a fan favorite in Lexington because of his Twitter account, which was a parody of Jerry Tipton. He’d constantly show his support for Kentucky’s basketball program while throwing jabs at the University of Louisville.

Multiple people from Kentucky have expressed their appreciation for Stewart on social media. One of the best tributes came from Calipari, who had nothing but great things to say about Stewart.

“Really saddened to hear we lost Lee Stewart, known by many of you on here as @NotJerryTipton. I met Lee in Birmingham and fell in love with the guy. Really funny and absolutely loved UK and #BBN. He was a UK grad. My condolences to his family. We’re going to miss him & his humor,” Calipari wrote on Twitter.

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio also had a heartfelt response to the loss of Stewart.

“He once wrote on KSR and was a brilliant satirist and a huge UK fan,” Jones said. “More importantly he was a great dad with a beautiful family and three daughters. Prayers to his family and friends from all the BBN.”

Clearly, the Big Blue Nation will not forget Stewart’s passion for Kentucky basketball.

Our thoughts are with the Stewart family during this time.