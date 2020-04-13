Coach Cal Reacts To Immanuel Quickley’s NBA Decision

Kentucky head coach John Calipari posted a heartfelt reaction to Immanuel Quickley’s NBA decision on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Quickley announced he will be entering the 2020 NBA Draft on Monday. In his announcement, the 6-foot-3 guard thanked Coach Cal for helping him during his time with the Wildcats. Coach Cal returned the favor, posting a heartfelt message for Quickley.

“There’s no question in my mind that [Immanuel Quickley’s] growth in the NBA will be on the same path that it was here,” Calipari wrote on Twitter. “He’s a wonderful, centered young man who has fought his way to the point of being a first-round pick. Looking forward to seeing what he does on that next level.”

That isn’t all Calipari had to say. The Kentucky coach clearly shares a special bond with Quickley. Coach Cal’s full reaction to Quickley’s decision can be found in the tweets below:

Like some of our guys that have gone on and done special things, like @shaiglalex and @raf_tyler, @IQ_GodSon works his tail off. He takes his conditioning seriously, has unbelievable discipline, unwavering faith, confidence and spent just about all of his extra time in that gym. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 13, 2020

There’s no question in my mind that @IQ_GodSon's growth in the @NBA will be on the same path that it was here. He's a wonderful, centered young man who has fought his way to the point of being a first-round pick. Looking forward to seeing what he does on that next level. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 13, 2020

Quickley emerged as one of the best players in college basketball this past season. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 16.1 points per game in the 2019-20 season, en route to being named the SEC Player of the Year by the conference’s coaches.

Losing Quickley is without a doubt a massive loss for Kentucky next season. But as always, Coach Cal has an elite recruiting class heading to Lexington this off-season.