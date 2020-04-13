Coach Cal Reacts To Immanuel Quickley’s NBA Decision

The Spun

Kentucky head coach John Calipari at press conference.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 28: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats speaks with the media at a press conference during a practice session ahead of the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 28, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Kentucky head coach John Calipari posted a heartfelt reaction to Immanuel Quickley’s NBA decision on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Quickley announced he will be entering the 2020 NBA Draft on Monday. In his announcement, the 6-foot-3 guard thanked Coach Cal for helping him during his time with the Wildcats. Coach Cal returned the favor, posting a heartfelt message for Quickley.

“There’s no question in my mind that [Immanuel Quickley’s] growth in the NBA will be on the same path that it was here,” Calipari wrote on Twitter. “He’s a wonderful, centered young man who has fought his way to the point of being a first-round pick. Looking forward to seeing what he does on that next level.”

That isn’t all Calipari had to say. The Kentucky coach clearly shares a special bond with Quickley. Coach Cal’s full reaction to Quickley’s decision can be found in the tweets below:

Quickley emerged as one of the best players in college basketball this past season. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 16.1 points per game in the 2019-20 season, en route to being named the SEC Player of the Year by the conference’s coaches.

Losing Quickley is without a doubt a massive loss for Kentucky next season. But as always, Coach Cal has an elite recruiting class heading to Lexington this off-season.

