Coach Cal Reacts To Johnny Juzang’s Transfer Decision

Former Kentucky forward Johnny Juzang is heading to the West Coast following his transfer decision. Wildcats head coach John Calipari shares no harsh feelings regarding Juzang’s choice to transfer.

“Talked to Johnny Juzang last night and wish him the best,” Calipari wrote on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. “Great young man and a terrific basketball player. He knows we are always here for him and that Big Blue Nation will be rooting for him.”

Coach Cal has always supported his players – even if one opts to transfer away from the program. Juzang didn’t fit well with the Wildcats, but perhaps his new home at UCLA will be the opportunity he’s looking for.

It’s great to see Coach Cal supporting Juzang’s decision.

There’s no doubt losing Juzang hurts – but the Wildcats’ 2020 recruiting class makes life a bit easier for Calipari. Kentucky’s 2020 class is the best in the nation.

Coach Cal is bringing in three 5-star and three 4-star prospects this offseason. Two of the 5-star recruits are ranked within the top 10 prospects in the current cycle. The reality is Juzang might’ve struggled to find playing time given five of Kentucky’s 2020 signees play a similar position.

Kentucky basketball will once again be one of the best teams in the nation next season.