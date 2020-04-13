Coach Cal Reacts To Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother’s Passing

John Calipari and the rest of the Kentucky basketball family are devastated after hearing the news regarding Karl-Anthony Town’s mother’s passing.

Jacqueline Cruz passed away Monday after complications from COVID-19. After her death, Karl-Anthony – a former Kentucky Wildcat – called Coach Cal to inform him of the tragic news. Coach Cal had a heartbreaking reaction:

“Ellen and I are absolutely devastated and shocked,” Calipari wrote on Twitter. “Karl and his dad called us earlier and we could tell something had happened. It’s one of the hardest phone calls I’ve ever had to take. We were getting updates that she was getting better and now this.”

The fact Karl-Anthony was so quick to call Coach Cal just goes to show how close they are. The Kentucky head coach has always maintained personal relationships with his former players.

KAT was apart of the 2014-15 Kentucky team – one of the greatest teams in Wildcats history. The 7-footer teamed up alongside Devin Booker, Willey Cauley-Stein and Trey Lyles en route to the 2015 Final Four.

Karl-Anthony was the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, landing with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s spent all five years of his NBA career in Minnesota.

We’re certainly hoping for the best for the Towns family during this tragic experience.