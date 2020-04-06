Coach Cal Reacts To Tyrese Maxey’s NBA Draft Decision

Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey declared for the NBA Draft on Monday. Wildcats head coach John Calipari had an awesome reaction to the news.

Coach Cal isn’t an easy coach to play for – which makes him one of the most respected in the sport. It’s no secret the Kentucky head coach was tough on Maxey during his one season with the Wildcats – but it was all for a purpose.

The UK coach did all he could to help Maxey reach his potential before departing for the NBA. The Wildcats coach posted a great message after Maxey’s NBA Draft plans on Monday.

“I was harder on Tyrese Maxey than any player this season, and there’s a reason,” Calipari wrote on Twitter. “One, he’s a great kid with a confidence in his ability that does not waver. Two, he has a potential that he has only begun to realize. And three, Tyrese needed to be challenged to take that next step.”

.@TyreseMaxey can handle the ball, he can shoot, he’s got great athleticism and he really defended as the season went on. In a lot of ways, he reminds me of what @BeMore27 was able to do and we know how well he’s done in the @NBA. I’m so happy for Tyrese and his family. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 6, 2020

In one season with the Wildcats, Maxey averaged 14 points per game – making a statement as one of the top freshmen in the country.

The 6-foot-3 guard is projected as a top 10 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Maxey aims to use all he learned at Kentucky under Calipari to transition his game to the NBA.