Coach Cal Reacts To Tyrese Maxey’s NBA Draft Decision

John Calipari during warmups prior to a Kentucky game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 28: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on during a practice session ahead of the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 28, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey declared for the NBA Draft on Monday. Wildcats head coach John Calipari had an awesome reaction to the news.

Coach Cal isn’t an easy coach to play for – which makes him one of the most respected in the sport. It’s no secret the Kentucky head coach was tough on Maxey during his one season with the Wildcats – but it was all for a purpose.

The UK coach did all he could to help Maxey reach his potential before departing for the NBA. The Wildcats coach posted a great message after Maxey’s NBA Draft plans on Monday.

“I was harder on Tyrese Maxey than any player this season, and there’s a reason,” Calipari wrote on Twitter. “One, he’s a great kid with a confidence in his ability that does not waver. Two, he has a potential that he has only begun to realize. And three, Tyrese needed to be challenged to take that next step.”

In one season with the Wildcats, Maxey averaged 14 points per game – making a statement as one of the top freshmen in the country.

The 6-foot-3 guard is projected as a top 10 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Maxey aims to use all he learned at Kentucky under Calipari to transition his game to the NBA.

