The Louisville-Kentucky basketball rivalry is reaching new heights. Coaches John Calipari and Chris Mack are adding to the classic rivalry with a tense back-and-forth on Tuesday evening.

There’s plenty of speculation surrounding the supposed Louisville-Kentucky that’ll be taking place this upcoming college basketball season. Coach Cal accused Mack and the Cardinals this week of not wanting to play as originally scheduled.

Mack responded with a video in which he sarcastically said he wants to do what’s “most convenient for John and his program.” Take a look below.

The awkward tension between Calipari and Mack appears to have finally been settled – for now. Calipari responded to Mack’s video as he appeared to confirm Kentucky will play Louisville at KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 26 of this year.

See you December 26th. Can't wait! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) September 30, 2020

It appears the classic rivalry will indeed take place this season. Now all that’s left is for Kentucky and Louisville to settle it on the court.

Calipari and Mack’s exchange is taking the Louisville-Kentucky rivalry to new levels. The drama between the two coaches has added a new element we haven’t seen too often in college basketball. It’ll be Kentucky playing at an advantage this winter, though.

The Wildcats will play the Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center this season most likely without fans in attendance. When Louisville travels to Kentucky in the 2021 season, Rupp Arena will likely feature the raucous crowd we’ve come to expect.

First thing’s first, though: it appears the Kentucky Wildcats will travel to KFC Yum! Center to play the Louisville Cardinals on Dec. 26.