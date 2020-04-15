Coach Cal Responds To Rumors Of G-League Poaching 5-Star Signee

The recent reports that G-League executive Rod Strickland is leading an effort to poach Kentucky signee Terrence Clarke has stirred up a lot of anger in Big Blue Nation.

But Coach Cal doesn’t appear to be as bothered by the reports as some of the Kentucky fans. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday he addressed “the craziness” that he’s since since the initial reports.

Calipari revealed that he actually spoke to Strickland about what’s been happening. While he wouldn’t reveal what was said, he made it clear that he still considers Strickland “a great friend.”

The Wildcats coach added that he’s feeling good about the team that he’s assembled. He called on BBN to “focus on this great group we have for next season.”

I want to let the #BBN know I talked to @rod_strickland. I saw all the craziness out there last night. Rod worked for me, was a great assistant and is a great friend. I’m feeling really good about my team. #BBN, let’s focus on this great group we have for next season. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 15, 2020

Strickland’s alleged efforts to poach Clarke is believed to be part of a larger effort from the entire G-League to land some of the top college recruits. Clarke was one of several five-star prospects named in the recent reports.

But there can be little doubt that the move feels especially upsetting to BBN. Strickland worked under Calipari at Memphis and Kentucky before taking his talents to the G-League.

Do you think Coach Cal and Rod Strickland are still on good terms after all of this?