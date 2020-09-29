Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari expects Louisville head coach Chris Mack to honor their agreement to play a game this upcoming season, despite Mack’s recent concerns.

College basketball – like all sports – will be a bit different this year. Most teams won’t allow fans at games this season. Even the programs that do allow fans will likely only do so at a limited capacity.

Kentucky is scheduled to play the Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center this upcoming season. But Mack recently expressed his concerns about the game considering no fans will be allowed to attend KFC Yum! Center while fans most likely will attend the 2021 contest at Rupp Arena.

Obviously, the Cardinals are at a competitive disadvantage without their fans present for the Kentucky game. But Coach Cal thinks both teams need to move forward with the contest, no matter the fan attendance dilemma.

“I know there was a question on the Louisville game, but we have the date and the time and unless that changes, if they choose not to play, then we’ll plug in another team,” Calipari said today, via 247Sports. “You guys know I like to be ahead of this. Look, we’re going to have some home games with no fans, which is crap, but we got no choice. We’re also going on the road a couple times without fans, which isn’t fair to them, but there’s not competitive equity. It is what it is.”

Coach Cal sums this situation up perfectly: “It is what it is.”

It’s unfortunate Louisville will have to face Kentucky without Cardinals fans in attendance only to travel to Rupp Arena a year later where fans will most likely be present.

But such are the circumstances of 2020.