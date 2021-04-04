Even Kentucky head coach John Calipari was stunned by Roy Williams‘ sudden retirement this week.

Williams’ career decision has sparked plenty of reactions from coaches and players these past few days. Coach Cal is the latest to sum up his thoughts on the impact the former North Carolina head coach made within college basketball.

“I think he will go down as one of the great coaches in our history,” Calipari said on College GameDay Saturday, via 247Sports.com. “You’re talking about a gentleman, someone that I enjoyed being around socially, his wife Wanda. How about the way he respected and revered Coach [Dean] Smith and how he dealt with that, always putting him at the forefront of all the stuff.”

Coach Cal went on to call Williams’ run “unmatched.” Can you blame him for saying as much? Williams had tremendous success at Kansas before going on to lead North Carolina on a historic stretch.

“Again, his run: unmatched,” Calipari continued. “What he did at Kansas, do you guys remember? I mean it was ridiculous. And then he goes to North Carolina and starts winning national championships there. So I’m happy for him, sad for our game.”

College basketball won’t be the same without Roy Williams on the court.

Now, North Carolina is in need of a new head coach. Word on the street is the Tar Heels will look to hire in-house.

No matter who UNC hires, he’ll have massive shoes to fill following in Williams’ footsteps.