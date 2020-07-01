Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari had an important message to share to his fans this Wednesday afternoon. Though the Wildcats are currently enjoying the offseason, Coach Cal doesn’t want fans to slack off regarding the current pandemic.

Sports teams around the world have advised fans to wear masks in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints put out an image of Sean Payton wearing a mask on Twitter.

Instead of just posting a photo of himself wearing a mask, Coach Cal shared a video of himself telling fans to take care of each other by putting on a mask in public places.

“Yes, I am ready for basketball and for our students to get back on campus,” Calipari said. “But we have to protect each other. We have to wear our mask. If you go into a building or are going to be inside of six feet, wear a mask. It protects everybody, including yourself. We in our state have done an unbelievable job, so let’s take it up a notch.”

Calipari said the only statement fans can make by wearing a mask is “We care about you.”

Wear a mask!!! Let’s take care of each other. We are going to get through this but we need to do it TOGETHER and help each other out. The best way to do that is to put that mask on when you’re out in public. #TeamKentucky #TogetherKy pic.twitter.com/zGftHtxR8p — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 1, 2020

Wildcats fans can show off their school pride by wearing a mask similar to the one Calipari puts on in the video.

Since coronavirus cases are spiking in several states, it’s imperative that everyone does their part to flatten the curve.

The sooner people slow down this virus, the sooner we’ll get to see Kentucky and other programs shine on the basketball court.