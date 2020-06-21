Coach Cal’s Daughter Shares Funny Text Message On Father’s Day

The nationwide lockdown has given John Calipari more time to spend with his family. But even with that added time at home, his kids seem to have forgotten who the man of the house is.

On Sunday, Coach Cal’s daughter, Erin, took to Twitter and revealed a hilarious group text that her father sent to the whole family. Apparently, Coach Cal decided he needed to wish himself a Happy Father’s Day when his kids took their time.

“Happy Father’s Day,” Coach Cal wrote. His son Brad replied, “LMAO,” while his wife joked that he shouldn’t be wishing Happy Father’s Day when he’s the only father. Coach Cal responded to that by writing, “Why group text then?”

Erin’s sister, Meghan, responded that she found the group chat message from her father weird, too. Nevertheless, Erin was the first member of the Calipari family to wish their patriarch a Happy Father’s Day.

Me when I got that text pic.twitter.com/slsmffm9VQ — Megan Calipari (@MeganCalipari) June 21, 2020

The 2020-21 season is going to be an interesting one for the Calipari family. Coach Cal and the Wildcats are set to host his son Brad and Detroit Mercy Titans in a non-conference game this coming season.

It will be the first and possibly only time that Coach Cal coaches against one of his own family members.

Hopefully Coach Cal doesn’t beat his son’s team too badly for not wishing him a timely Happy Father’s Day.

You never know.