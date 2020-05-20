The Final Rankings For 2020 CBB Recruiting Classes Have Been Revealed

On Wednesday, the final rankings for the 2020 recruiting class were revealed. The top 10 included several blue bloods in college basketball, but there were also a few programs that surprisingly put together an elite group of recruits.

Earlier this week, the Kentucky Wildcats clinched the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2020 cycle. It’s not all that shocking when you look at this year’s haul for John Calipari. He landed commitments from six recruits, which is highlighted by BJ Boston and Terrence Clarke.

Right behind Kentucky on the list is North Carolina. Head coach Roy Williams is coming off his most disappointing year in Chapel Hill. Fortunately for the championship-winning coach, he will bring in three incredible recruits for the 2020-21 season. Caleb Love, Walker Kessler and Day’Ron Sharpe should provide an immediate impact for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina’s biggest rival, Duke, also landed major commits from the 2020 class. Coach K will welcome Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach and several other freshmen to his program. Here’s the top 10 recruiting classes, via 247Sports:

Kentucky North Carolina Duke Tennessee LSU Arkansas Auburn Arizona Texas Tech Oklahoma State

It’s pretty incredible to see multiple SEC programs ranked inside the top 10 for college basketball recruiting classes. Auburn and LSU have been on the rise in recent years, and now it appears Arkansas and Tennessee could be next in line.

The 2021 recruiting cycle looks vastly different from the 2020 cycle, as USC and Wisconsin currently have the highest-ranked classes in the country.

Fans can check out the top 25 recruiting classes for the 2020 cycle here.