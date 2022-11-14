College Basketball World Reacts To DJ Wagner's Commitment

SPRINGFIELD, MA - JANUARY 18: Camden Panthers guard Dajuan Wagner Jr. (21) during the second half of the Spalding Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between the Camden Panthers and Rancho Christian Eagles on January 18, 2020 at Blake Arena in Springfield, MA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As expected, five-star guard DJ Wagner announced a commitment to Kentucky this afternoon.

Wagner, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, is the fourth five-star UK has landed this cycle.

While it was well-known that Wagner was Kentucky-bound, his announcement was still met with plenty of fanfare.

"The Cornerstone of the Dream Class. BBN is in for an unforgettable ride with DJ Wagner," said the Barstool Kentucky account.

"DJ Wagner commits to Kentucky. Talented, tough scoring guard," said Stadium's Jeff Goodman. "Still very interested to see how he and Robert Dillingham play alongside one another in Lexington. Two ball-dominant guards. Should be fascinating."

"Our crown jewel, DJ Wagner," added the Kentucky Twitter fan account @UKBasketball.

"DJ Wagner is a Cat and Oscar Tshiebwe plays basketball tomorrow. Life is good," added another UK fan.



Of course, there are also a number of fans and hoops aficionados excited to see Wagner team up with fellow five-star Rob Dillingham in the backcourt next season.

Wagner, his high school teammate Aaron Bradshaw, Dillingham and Justin Edwards are the five-stars for Kentucky in the class of 2023.

The Wildcats also signed in-state four-star Reed Sheppard, a Kentucky legacy and top 30 recruit.