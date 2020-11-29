College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky’s Surprising Upset

We’ve already seen a few upsets in the first week of the college basketball season. No. 10 Kentucky is the latest highly-ranked team to fall.

The Wildcats lost to unranked Richmond this afternoon, 76-64 at Rupp Arena. Kentucky shot 36 percent from the floor, missed all 10 of its three-point attempts and turned the ball over 21 times.

Now, while many BBN fans are probably annoyed at this result, there’s no need to panic. Once again, the Wildcats are relying on a freshman-heavy lineup, and in past seasons, we’ve seen multiple instances where Kentucky has struggled early in the year only to be clicking on all cylinders come February and March.

Additionally, Richmond might not be a Power 5 team but they’re coming off a 24-7 season and were ranked 22nd in Blue Ribbon’s preseason publication.

For all these reasons, that’s probably why no major college basketball analysts seem to be too down on the ‘Cats right now.

FINAL: Richmond 76, No. 10 Kentucky 64. 1) John Calipari’s teams that are THIS heavily reliant on first-year players always have ups and downs. So I wouldn’t freak out. 2) It’s been a great two days for the A-10. First Saint Louis beat LSU, then Richmond tops UK. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) November 29, 2020

Richmond is good Kentucky was really poor in the 2nd Half And as we forget and learn every year, Kentucky will be fine by the end of the year — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 29, 2020

🚨 RUPPSET ALERT! 🚨 Richmond STUNS No. 10 Kentucky in Rupp Arena to secure their first road win against an AP Top 10 team in school history! #OneRichmond pic.twitter.com/pIjmsOAvkY — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 29, 2020

Richmond dominates Kentucky down the stretch at Rupp Arena. Experience > Talent. The Atlantic 10 should have two teams in the AP Top 25 on Monday. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 29, 2020

Kentucky didn’t lose; Richmond kicked UK’s tail. A statement win for the Spiders. A-10 having a great back-to-back set here vs. the SEC. Richmond romps Kentucky today, Saint Louis sideswiped LSU on Saturday. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 29, 2020

FINAL: Richmond 76, Kentucky 64. Gotta make shots from perimeter and take care of the ball. – 21 turnovers

– 0-10 from 3 Next for UK: Kansas on Tuesday in Indy — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 29, 2020

There's never a good reason for Kentucky to lose to an Atlantic-10 team in Rupp Arena. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 29, 2020

FINAL: Richmond 76, No. 10 Kentucky 64. In Rupp Arena. Third top-10 upset of the season so far, first one to occur on the ranked team's homecourt. Dominant 2nd half from Richmond … Kentucky just had no answers down the stretch. Spiders are old and led by high-level guards. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 29, 2020

Kentucky basketball won’t have much time to dwell on today’s defeat. The Wildcats have to get ready for a matchup with Kansas in the Champions Classic two days from now.

That game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.