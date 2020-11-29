College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky’s Surprising Upset

The Spun

A solo shot of John Calipari on Kentucky's sideline.

We’ve already seen a few upsets in the first week of the college basketball season. No. 10 Kentucky is the latest highly-ranked team to fall.

The Wildcats lost to unranked Richmond this afternoon, 76-64 at Rupp Arena. Kentucky shot 36 percent from the floor, missed all 10 of its three-point attempts and turned the ball over 21 times.

Now, while many BBN fans are probably annoyed at this result, there’s no need to panic. Once again, the Wildcats are relying on a freshman-heavy lineup, and in past seasons, we’ve seen multiple instances where Kentucky has struggled early in the year only to be clicking on all cylinders come February and March.

Additionally, Richmond might not be a Power 5 team but they’re coming off a 24-7 season and were ranked 22nd in Blue Ribbon’s preseason publication.

For all these reasons, that’s probably why no major college basketball analysts seem to be too down on the ‘Cats right now.

Kentucky basketball won’t have much time to dwell on today’s defeat. The Wildcats have to get ready for a matchup with Kansas in the Champions Classic two days from now.

That game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.


