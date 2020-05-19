College Basketball’s No. 1 Recruiting Class For 2020 Is Clinched

For those waiting for John Calipari to stop putting together elite recruiting classes, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer. Once again, the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats has the best class of incoming freshman in the country.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats clinched the No. 1 class for the 2020 cycle. It features six commitments from top recruits, such as BJ Boston and Terrence Clarke.

Kentucky also has a trio of transfers in Davion Mintz, Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin. The most notable name from that group is Sarr, who earned All-ACC honors last season at Wake Forest.

This year’s recruiting class for Kentucky just edged out North Carolina by less than a point, according to 247Sports’ points system. After losing the entire starting lineup from the 2019-20 season to the NBA, Calipari wasted little time reloading his roster.

It's official: For the sixth time in 11 years, the Kentucky Wildcats have clinched the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Via @EvanDanielshttps://t.co/VohDixF35e pic.twitter.com/GavoKpijPa — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 19, 2020

All six commitments from Kentucky’s 2020 class are ranked inside the top 60. They might not all see significant minutes next season, but every year we see at least two or three freshmen make an impact in Lexington.

Boston and Clarke are the two leading candidates to be one-and-done prospects for the Wildcats. The former is the No. 4 overall recruit from his class, while the latter is the No. 7 recruit from this cycle.

Coach Cal’s class also features athletic playmakers in Devin Askew, Cam’Ron Fletcher, Isaiah Jackson and Lance Ware.

It shouldn’t surprise many people, but SEC basketball should run through Kentucky next season.