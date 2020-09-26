College Football World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Auburn Officiating Mistake

College football fans are sending in their reactions to the horrendous officiating mistake during Saturday’s Kentucky-Auburn game.

The Wildcats are giving the Tigers a major challenge on Saturday. Kentucky got on the board early thanks to a 35-yard touchdown run from running back Kavosiey Smoke in the first quarter. Auburn responded in the second, thanks to a nice looking drive by quarterback Bo Nix, capped off by a one-yard touchdown run from D.J. Williams.

The Tigers took an 8-7 lead late in the second thanks to a two-point conversion. But it didn’t take long for Kentucky to respond. Quarterback Terry Wilson delivered a few key conversions to get the Wildcats near the goal-line with the first half clock running down.

At the goal-line, the Wildcats ran a wildcat run play. The runner clearly crossed the goal-line for a touchdown. But for whatever reason, the officials didn’t see it. Even after a review, the play stood as called. A few plays later, Wilson threw a disastrous interception. Take a look below.

This was ruled as not a touchdown for Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/Pjx5QPaMjS — Cats Coverage 😼 (@CatsCoverage_) September 26, 2020

The college football world is in disbelief after the refs’ disastrous officiating call. Even Auburn fans can’t believe the horrendous first half officiating. Take a look at a few of the reactions below.

Kentucky got screwed. SEC refs going to SEC ref. — Dr. SEC (@thedrsec) September 26, 2020

SEC refs back at it again — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) September 26, 2020

The refs just changed this whole game. That’s a horrible break for Kentucky. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) September 26, 2020

This is one of the worst calls so far this season. Luckily, the Tigers’ pick-six off of Wilson was called back due to a targeting call on Auburn.

But the Tigers still have the 8-7 lead. In reality, Kentucky should be leading 14-8.

