College Football World Reacts To Will Levis News

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class, is not expected to play tonight vs. South Carolina.

Levis watched Kentucky warmups in a sweat suit and didn't even throw any passes.

To make matters worse, the Kentucky quarterback is still wearing a boot.

An unfortunate development for the Wildcats.

"Some UK players out for early warmups, including QBs Kaiya Sheron and Deuce Hogan. Will Levis is watching in a sweat suit and has boot still on. Doesn't look like he's even going to warmup. (He's actually talking to South Carolina coach Shane Beamer now)," said Jon Hale.

"Looks like it’s going to be a big ask for Kentucky tonight without its star QB, starting RT and leading tackler over the last season and a half. I’d expect a lotta quick passes and HEAVY dose of Chris Rodriguez and the Cats hoping their defense is awesome against South Carolina," said Kyle Tucker.

"Ok so it’s official official. Levis is OUT," wrote Evan.

Hopefully Will Levis gets better soon.

It looks like Kentucky will be without him tonight vs. South Carolina.