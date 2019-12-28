Duke vs. North Carolina is widely regarded as the greatest college basketball rivalry. Some even consider it to be the greatest rivalry in sports. The game’s best players and coaches battle it out in front of a packed house when the Blue Devils and Tar Heels take the court.

But college basketball analyst Dan Dakich favors a different basketball rivalry. He thinks Louisville vs. Kentucky features more hatred between the two school’s fanbases.

“Duke – UNC is a nice rivalry with great games BUT Nothing matches the hate between the fanbases like Louisville – Kentucky,” Dakich said on Twitter.

There’s no doubt Louisville vs. Kentucky is a great rivalry matchup. But absolutely nothing beats Duke vs. UNC.

Few college rivalry games garner the attention of all sports fans, regardless of fan loyalty. Ohio State vs. Michigan football tops them all. But the Blue Devils against the Tar Heels is a close second.

Now when it comes to comparing rivalry hatred, there’s no way to measure it. But the TV ratings speak for themselves – a measuring stick Duke-UNC dominates.

The Cardinals and Wildcats will take center stage on Saturday though. It’ll be a chance for both schools to make a statement, both in the rivalry and all of college basketball.

Louisville-Kentucky is currently playing on CBS.