Dan Dakich Sends Blunt Message To Kentucky Coach John Calipari

John Calipari criticized himself after Kentucky’s season opener, saying he did a “disservice” to his players by scheduling so many tough opponents early on. Apparently that comment didn’t sit well with ESPN broadcaster Dan Dakich.

Over the years, Dakich has made headlines for being extremely critical of certain coaches. Well, that trend continued this afternoon.

During the first half between Western Kentucky and West Virginia, Dakich had a harsh message to share for Calipari. He claims that he once spoke to Urban Meyer about Calipari stealing the spotlight from his players.

“He needs to just stop. It doesn’t always have to be about the coach,” Dakich said. “Urban Meyer and I had a great conversation about it, you know. Calipari makes it about him all the time. It’s about the players. Just stop. You’re Kentucky, play people.”

Wow@dandakich with some shots at Calipari and suggesting he and Urban Meyer had talked about how Calipari “always makes it about him” pic.twitter.com/Rao0g1eSAX — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 27, 2020

Meyer is probably somewhere wondering why Dakich had to throw his name into this mess.

The only two people that actually know if this conversation happened are Dakich and Meyer. One has to wonder how they even got on the subject of Calipari.

It’ll be interesting to see if Calipari responds to Dakich’s comments.

For those wondering why Calipari criticized his schedule, Kentucky has upcoming showdowns with Georgia Tech, Kansas, Notre Dame, Richmond and UCLA. At least his freshmen will be battled-tested by the middle of the season.