Daughter Of Kentucky Basketball Assistant Coach Has Died

On Wednesday night, the Kentucky community was struck with heartbreaking news. It turns out that Wildcats assistant coach John Robic lost his daughter Hayley to her battle with cancer. She was just 27 years old.

Hayley was diagnosed with cancer last fall after experiencing pain in her abdomen. Shortly after that development, the doctors notified her family that she would eventually need a liver transplant.

Over 1,000 people reportedly applied to be donors for Hayley, which shows how much support she had from the Kentucky community.

The entire college basketball world has reached out to the Robic family and offered their prayers. Kentucky reporter Jennifer Palumbo offered her kind words on Twitter, saying “Hayley Robic was a gift to our family and to everyone who was blessed to be part of her life.”

After a hard-fought battle with liver cancer, it comes with great sadness to confirm John Robic’s daughter, Hayley, has passed away. May God be with the Robic family during this difficult time.https://t.co/FhMyrZa3vc — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) April 9, 2020

Coach Robic has been an assistant for Kentucky since 2009. Prior to his time in Lexington, he was the head coach at Youngstown State.

It’s difficult to imagine what Coach Robic or any other member from his family is going through right now.

Our thoughts are with the Robic family during this unfortunate time.