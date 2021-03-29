John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats were left out of the 2021 NCAA Tournament following an abysmal season. Don’t expect the same this upcoming basketball year, especially because of Kentucky’s latest transfer pickup.

Davidson star Kellan Grady – one of the most sought-after transfers this year – is heading to Lexington. The 6-foot-5 guard announced his transfer to Kentucky on Monday.

“First, I want to express my eternal gratitude for Davidson College, Coach [Bob] McKillop and his entire staff for giving me the opportunity to represent Davidson for the last four years,” Grady said, via ESPN.com. “It has truly been an incredible experience and has made me a better player — and more importantly, a better person. With that said, I’m very excited to be a Wildcat again and play for Coach [John] Calipari at the University of Kentucky. It is a tremendous opportunity to compete at the highest level and pursue my dreams. I’m grateful for the opportunity and eager to get to work.”

Grady was phenomenal for the Davidson Wildcats this season. He averaged 17.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He specializes behind the three-point line, where he converts 38.2 percent of the time.

Kentucky announces Davidson transfer Kellan Grady to the Cats. He's a 2,000-point, 4,000-minute college vet who's made 240 3-pointers in his career. Huge get for UK. I'll have lots on this. https://t.co/jbnXrdAxCY — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 29, 2021

Calipari is well-aware of the player he landed on Monday. He called Grady one of the “best players in the country” after landing the talented transfer.

“Kellan has established himself as one of the best players in the country,” Calipari said, via ESPN.com. “His size, his skills, his scoring ability and his playmaking ability speak volumes to the player that he is.”

Grady has all the makings of being one of the SEC’s breakout stars this upcoming season. We’ll have to wait and see how he adapts to better competition compared to what he faced during his time at Davidson.