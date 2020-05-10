Dekel Crowdus, Speedy 2021 Wide Receiver, Announces Commitment

Four-star 2021 wideout Dekel Crowdus has blazing speed and NFL talent to boot. He’ll fit right into the college he gave his commitment to.

On Sunday, Crowdus announced that he is committing to the University of Kentucky. The move should come as little surprise as Crowdus had spoken only glowingly about the Wildcats for months. He made his fondness for Kentucky’s Air Raid offense clear in an April interview with CatsPause.com.

“[The message] is pretty much the same for real. It is a good opportunity to play in the Air Raid for sure,” Crowdus said. “It would be a blessing to play here with my family, my friends,”

247Sports rates Crowdus as the No. 246 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 44 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 3 prospect from the state of Kentucky.

Crowdus has top-flight speed, clocking in a 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash last year. His scouting report draws comparisons to former Oregon State speedster Brandin Cooks.

Crowdus is the first four-star prospect to join Kentucky’s 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Mike Stoops’ current class now ranks No. 48 in the nation and No. 10 in the SEC.

What kind of an impact do you see Dekel Crowdus having for the Wildcats in the years to come?