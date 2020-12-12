Dick Vitale Has 2-Word Message For Kentucky Basketball

The 2020-21 college basketball season hasn’t been very kind to the Kentucky Wildcats through the first few weeks.

Kentucky opened the season was a top-10 program and won its season-opener. However, over the past three games, John Calipari’s squad has struggled to live up to the hype.

Kentucky dropped three-straight games before this afternoon’s contest against Notre Dame. The Wildcats entered the game was a seven-point favorite over the struggling Fighting Irish.

Unfortunately, Kentucky failed to show up for the game. At one point during the first half, Notre Dame held a 33-13 lead.

That led college basketball analyst Dick Vitale to have a short, two-word message the Kentucky basketball program.

“Totally EMBARRASSING!” Vitale said on Twitter.

After opening the season with a win over Morehead State, the Wildcats have dropped three straight games against Richmond, Kansas and Georgia Tech.

This afternoon’s game against Notre Dame will likely end with Kentucky’s fourth loss on the season – in five games.

The Fighting Irish have dominated from the opening whistle. With a hot-shooting display (59.3-percent from the field) Notre Dame holds a 48-26 lead after just the first 20 minutes of play.

John Calipari has a young team, but even he can’t be happy with the effort they’ve put forth so far this season.

Kentucky needs a Herculean effort to get back into this game in the second half.