Dick Vitale Reacts To Kentucky’s Major Transfer Addition

The Kentucky Wildcats have a new center with the addition of transfer Olivier Sarr – and you can bet that Dick Vitale has something to say about it.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Dickie V praised Kentucky’s John Calipari for “striking gold” with Sarr. He called on the NCAA to grant Sarr immediately eligibility due to the Wake Forest coaching change that prompted the transfer in the first place.

“Wow it did not take long for @UKCoachCalipari to strike gold in recruiting after losing Matt Haarms as OLIVIER SARR the player in transfer portal has said he will join @KentuckyMBB,” Vitale wrote. “@NCAA should grant instant eligibility due to coaching change.”

Kentucky fans have plenty of reason to match Dickie V’s excitement. This past season he averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in 30 games for the Demon Deacons. He earned All-ACC honors for his efforts.

If Sarr can get his immediate eligibility it would be a huge boon for the Wildcats. They recently lost junior center Nick Richards to the NBA Draft.

But as CBS Sports analyst Gary Parrish pointed out, getting that waiver to play immediately is no guarantee. The NCAA has denied waivers to multiple players in the past who left just because of a coaching change. Parrish pointed to Lance Thomas and Jamal Johnson as a few notable examples.

Nevertheless, the Wildcats just got an experienced big man to augment a recruiting class that was already among the best in the country.

