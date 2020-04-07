The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dick Vitale Shares Details From Conversation With Coach Cal

John Calipari reacting to play during a Kentucky game.LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Monmouth Hawks at Rupp Arena on November 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

John Calipari is used to having to replace most of the previous season’s starting five. But the 2020-21 season could be a whole new challenge.

Calipari spoke with legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale earlier this week. Vitale came to one big conclusion by the end of their conversation – Kentucky’s 2019-20 starting lineup will all likely enter the NBA Draft.

Freshman guard Tyrese Maxey already made his decision to leave after just one season with the Wildcats. But plenty of decisions are left to be made for the rest of Kentucky’s 2019 starters.

“Had a great chat with Coach Cal earlier and my gut tells me that all 5 Quickly/Richards/Hagans/Maxey/Montgomery will enter NBA draft,” Vitale wrote on Twitter.

“I asked Cal about that and he basically said We UK will be fine.”

This would be a massive loss for Coach Cal – but he’s used to losing elite players to the NBA. Fortunately, Kentucky has a stellar recruiting class coming in, per usual.

The Wildcats have the No. 1 class in the 2020 cycle, according to 247Sports. The class features three 5-star and three 4-star prospects – the lowest ranked recruit being the No. 46 prospect in the country.

Needless to say, Coach Cal and the Wildcats are going to be just fine if they lose last season’s starting five to the NBA.

Reader Interactions


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.