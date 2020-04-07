John Calipari is used to having to replace most of the previous season’s starting five. But the 2020-21 season could be a whole new challenge.

Calipari spoke with legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale earlier this week. Vitale came to one big conclusion by the end of their conversation – Kentucky’s 2019-20 starting lineup will all likely enter the NBA Draft.

Freshman guard Tyrese Maxey already made his decision to leave after just one season with the Wildcats. But plenty of decisions are left to be made for the rest of Kentucky’s 2019 starters.

“Had a great chat with Coach Cal earlier and my gut tells me that all 5 Quickly/Richards/Hagans/Maxey/Montgomery will enter NBA draft,” Vitale wrote on Twitter.

“I asked Cal about that and he basically said We UK will be fine.”

Had great chat with @UKCoachCalipari earlier & my gut tells me that all 5 / Quickly/Richards/Hagans/Maxey/Montgomery will enter @NBA draft / I asked Cal about that & he basically said We UK will be fine . He said he hopes all leaving early if not 1st rd picks get guaranteed $. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 6, 2020

This would be a massive loss for Coach Cal – but he’s used to losing elite players to the NBA. Fortunately, Kentucky has a stellar recruiting class coming in, per usual.

The Wildcats have the No. 1 class in the 2020 cycle, according to 247Sports. The class features three 5-star and three 4-star prospects – the lowest ranked recruit being the No. 46 prospect in the country.

Needless to say, Coach Cal and the Wildcats are going to be just fine if they lose last season’s starting five to the NBA.