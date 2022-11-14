DJ Wagner, No. 1 Overall Recruit, Announcing Commitment Today

SPRINGFIELD, MA - JANUARY 18: Camden Panthers guard Dajuan Wagner Jr. (21) during the second half of the Spalding Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between the Camden Panthers and Rancho Christian Eagles on January 18, 2020 at Blake Arena in Springfield, MA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Camden (N.J.) High School guard DJ Wagner, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023, will announce his commitment shortly.

Wagner, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, is set to reveal his pick between Kentucky and Louisville on SportsCenter's social media at 3 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are heavy favorites to land the five-star prospect.

Wagner is the son of New Jersey high school basketball legend Dajuan Wagner, who played for John Calipari at Memphis before NBA stints with the Cavaliers and Warriors.

His grandfather Milt Wagner was a star at Louisville in the 1980s and currently sits on the coaching staff at his alma mater, but that wasn't enough to lure DJ to the Cardinals.

Even without Wagner, Kentucky currently has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

The Wildcats signed five-star small forward Justin Edwards, five-star guard Robert Dillingham and four-star guard Reed Sheppard. Kentucky also has a commitment from Wagner's high school teammate, five-star center Aaron Bradshaw.