ESPN’s Latest NCAA Tournament Projection For Kentucky

This has been one of the more wild college basketball seasons in recent memory, as we’ve already seen countless upsets take place. Since there’s been plenty of madness on the hardwood, it’s pretty tough to determine how the bracket for this year’s NCAA Tournament will shape out.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has been updating his Bracketology twice per week. One of the beneficiaries from this afternoon’s update is Kentucky.

Despite John Calipari getting ejected on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Wildcats pulled out a tough victory to improve to 13-4 on the season.

Kentucky has plenty of work to do if it wants any chance at receiving a top seed. That being said, the latest update from Lunardi has the Wildcats as the No. 5 seed playing No. 12 seed Akron in the West Region.

Here are the four No. 1 seeds in the latest Bracketology:

Baylor

Gonzaga

San Diego State

Kansas

San Diego State is the only undefeated team out of the four top seeds. On the other hand, an argument can be made that Baylor and Gonzaga may have a more impressive resume.

Even though a No. 5 seed doesn’t sound very appealing for Kentucky, the team has plenty of opportunities to improve its resume.

Kentucky has two marquee matchups this week, an SEC showdown with Georgia and a non-conference game against Texas Tech on the road.

[ESPN Bracketology]