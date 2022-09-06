Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach, NFL Player

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 14: The Sun sets during the Florida Gators game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The college football world received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away at 71 years old.

Morriss was battling Alzheimer's for a few years, per multiple reports.

Before Morriss became a head coach for Kentucky, he was a seasoned veteran in the NFL. He spent a little over a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As you'd expect, there are plenty of people saddened by this Tuesday's news.

"So sad to hear my great center Guy Morriss has passed away," Jaworksi tweeted. "Guy was a true leader on our Super Bowl team. RIP my friend!"

"RIP…..PRAYERS for Jackie & the family," Alan Cutler said. "We had some fun away from the field. A normal Guy with NO huge ego which you often see in his position, with a GREAT sense of value and a strong belief that things were supposed to be done the right way. TOUGH man…strong…I’ll miss him."

"We are so saddened by Coach Morriss' passing," the official account for Lexington Christian Academy Athletics wrote. "He was a kind and gentle man of integrity. LCA was blessed to have him involved with our football program, where he made a tremendous impact. Our condolences to Jackie and his entire family."

Morriss finished his career at Kentucky with a 9-14 record. He also had a head coaching stint at Baylor from 2003-2007.

The final head coaching gig that Morriss received was at Texas A&M-Commerce. He officially retired from coaching after 2015.