Former College Football Head Coach Has Reportedly Died At 71

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on September 14, 2013 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It's being reported this Tuesday that former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away. He was 71 years old.

Morriss played at TCU from 1969-1972 before taking his talents to the NFL. The offensive lineman went on to spend roughly a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Once Morriss' playing career came to an end in 1988, he became an assistant coach for the New England Patriots. That stint eventually led him to Kentucky in 1997.

After a four-year stint as an offensive line coach, Morriss became the head coach of the Wildcats.

Morriss owned a 9-14 record as the head coach of Kentucky's football program.

In addition to his stint at Kentucky, Morriss was the head coach at Baylor from 2003-2007.

Ron Jaworksi confirmed the heartbreaking news on Twitter.

"So sad to hear my great center Guy Morriss has passed away," he tweeted. "Guy was a true leader on our Super Bowl team. RIP my friend!"

According to multiple reports, Morriss was battling Alzheimer’s for multiple years.

Our thoughts are with Morriss' family and friends at this time.