Former Kentucky star and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Quentin McCord has passed away at the age of 42.

The UK program confirmed McCord’s passing on Thursday evening. During his career in Lexington from 1996-2000, McCord emerged as an explosive target for several different Wildcat quarterbacks, including Tim Couch and the late Jared Lorenzen.

For his career, McCord caught 112 passes for 1,743 yards and 15 touchdowns. The LaGrange (Ga.) native saved his best for last, hauling in 45 receptions for 799 yards and six scores (all career-highs) as a fifth-year senior in 2000.

McCord is top 10 all-time at Kentucky in career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. After finishing up with BBN, he was a seventh round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL Draft.

McCord played three seasons with the Falcons, catching 23 balls for 427 yards and one touchdown. Following a stint with the Oakland Raiders practice squad in 2004, he bounced around the Arena Football League, CFL and af2 before finishing his career in 2009.

We're saddened to learn of @UKFootball legend Quentin McCord's passing. At UK from 1996-2000, McCord caught 112 passes for 1,743 yards and 15 TDs. He graduated from UK and played three seasons for the Atlanta Falcons. pic.twitter.com/BYVA2mvvJ2 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 13, 2020

Details on Quentin McCord’s passing are slim right now. We’ll update you if any more become available.

In the meantime, we send his friends and family our condolences during this awful time.