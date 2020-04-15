Former Kentucky Assistant Coach, G-League Reportedly Recruiting UK Signee

All’s fair in love and basketball recruiting, and that’s a lesson John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats may be learning the hard way.

According to Kentucky Sports Radio, former Kentucky administrator and current G-League executive Rod Strickland is attempting to woo one of the Wildcats’ signees to his league. Per the report, five-star 2020 shooting guard Terrence Clarke, who signed in November, is the target.

247Sports rates Clarke as the No. 4 overall prospect in the country. He is the No. 1 shooting guard in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Massachusetts.

KSR noted that the G-League’s Select Contracts can now pay top recruits $125,000. They are reportedly making a larger effort to sign several of the top recruits in the class of 2020.

Among the other players being recruited by the G-League are 2020 five-stars Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Makur Maker, and Isaiah Todd. If their plans are to be one-and-done in college, it would be a very appealing offer.

This is news that zero UK fans are happy to wake up to. https://t.co/tfCEL0dqrB — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) April 15, 2020

But for Kentucky fans in particular this effort by Strickland and the G-League may be a hard pill to swallow.

Strickland worked as an administrator at Kentucky when Calipari the Wildcats won the national title in 2012. He also worked with Calipari as the director of basketball operations at Memphis during his tenure there.

It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of long term effect this effort to take some of Coach Cal’s players out from under him has on their relationship – if there even is one anymore.