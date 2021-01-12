Tragic news struck the University of Kentucky community on Tuesday morning.

Ben Jordan, a former Kentucky men’s basketball player and baseball player, has died at the age of 22 years old.

The former Wildcats athlete was a walk-on for the men’s basketball team during the 2019-20 season. He was also a standout player for the Kentucky baseball team.

Jordan did not join the Kentucky basketball team this year so he could focus on baseball. He was an Under Armour All-American in baseball coming out of high school. Jordan appeared in 10 games for the baseball team last season, working his way back from Tommy John surgery.

Kentucky’s baseball team confirmed the tragic news on Tuesday morning.

Our hearts are broken today. Rest easy, @ben3jordan. You will forever be part of us. 💙 pic.twitter.com/n94brIHb1B — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) January 12, 2021

Jordan joined the Kentucky basketball team last year when the Wildcats were in need of some help due to injuries.

“We said, why don’t we add Michael Jordan to our team. We couldn’t get him so we took Ben Jordan,” John Calipari said at the time. “And he’s 6-9, and he’s got a great way about him, a great disposition, and obviously I keep telling EJ (Montgomery), as soon as he gets in a little better shape he’s going to be dunking on you.”

Our thoughts are with Ben’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.